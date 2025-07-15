Delhi's St Stephen's College school receives bomb hoax; nothing suspicious

St Stephen's College and St Thomas School here received bomb threats through email on Tuesday, prompting authorities to launch a thorough search operation, with officials saying nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said St Stephen's College reported that they received the bomb threat at 7:15 am.

"The mail claimed that four IEDs and two RDX bombs have been planted on the premises and in the library of the college. It further claimed that those would explode by 2 pm," the police officer was quoted as saying in a statement.

Teams from the Maurice Nagar Police Station and other agencies reached the spot, and the entire premises were cordoned off. A thorough check was carried out, but nothing suspicious has been found so far, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Services said the fire department received a call about the bomb threat in St Stephen's College at 8.50 am, and a call from the St Thomas School was received at 8.01 am. "We have rushed multiple fire tenders to the spot. Nothing suspicious was found during the check," it said. On Monday, three schools in the national capital received bomb threats, which were later declared a hoax by authorities. The threats were sent via email in the early hours of Monday to CRPF schools in Sector 16, Dwarka, and Prashant Vihar, and the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri.

Following the bomb threat at the school in Dwarka, its administration promptly informed parents to take their children home. Varun Kumar, whose daughter is a KG student, expressed concern over the rise in such incidents. "This is not the first time. These kinds of threats are happening quite often. Police must take strict action against those responsible for sending such emails. It creates unnecessary panic and disturbs everyone," he said. "Parents are genuinely scared to send their children to school," Kumar added. Another parent described the situation as terrifying. "My relatives informed me about the bomb threat. When I heard about it, I rushed to the school to take my son home," she said.