Sonar equipment aids ongoing rescue in Assam mine amid rising water

Inspector Roshan Kumar Singh, team Commander of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), confirmed that despite searching the vertical area and using heavy pumps to remove water, the water level has not decreased at the mining accident site. The operation, supported by Sonar equipment, is ongoing as water continues to flow into the mine, hindering progress.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "We have searched the vertical area but haven't been able to find anything. We are proceeding further with taking out water from the mine... The water level has only increased and not decreased. This is a joint operation of the Navy, NDRF, and Indian Army."

He also added, "The Indian Navy team, Indian army and NDRF have jointly started the search & rescue operation with the help of sonar equipment for the third day at the coal mine site."

Earlier today, rescue operations were underway at the coal mining site, where HPS Kandari, commandant of the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said that two pumps are being used to drain water from the site. He confirmed that the process will continue overnight, allowing a manual search to begin once the water is removed.

Speaking to ANI, Kandari said, "The process has already started; they are using two pumps: one is already pumping the water and the other one is also getting started. This process will go on for the night. Once the water is removed... we can go inside and do the manual search."

Thereafter, a joint rescue operation of the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, SDRF teams and other agencies has been underway to rescue 8 people who have been trapped in a coal mine at 3 Kilo, Umrangso area since January 6. The body of one of the nine workers has been recovered from the coal mine.