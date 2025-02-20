Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, likely to be discharged tomorrow

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, likely to be discharged tomorrow

According to reports, she is doing fine and is likely to be discharged on Friday

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia
Gandhi had turned 78 in December 2024. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

She is doing fine and is likely to be discharged on Friday, they said.

Gandhi had turned 78 in December 2024.

While the exact time of admission is not immediately known, a source said, she was admitted on Thursday morning.

She is under observation of a team of doctors, the source said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi portfolios: Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Parvesh Verma gets PWD, water

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, ministers perform Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat

Uttarakhand govt presents Rs 1 trn Budget; focuses on infra, innovation

Centre extends tenure of NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam by one year

LIVE news: NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam gets one year extension

Topics :Sonia GandhiCongress

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story