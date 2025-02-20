Delhi portfolios: Rekha Gupta keeps finance, Parvesh Verma gets PWD, water

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gupta said her Cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma was given charge of PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control

CM kept with her with her finance, services, vigilance, revenue, women and child development among other departments. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:37 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced allocation of portfolios among members of Council of Ministers on Thursday evening, keeping with her finance, services, vigilance, revenue, women and child development among other departments.

Addressing her first press conference as CM after the Cabinet meeting of the new government, Gupta said her Cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma was given charge of PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control, while Ashish Sood got home, power, urban development and education portfolios. 

Minister Kapil Mishra got law and justice, labour and employment, and tourism, while his cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa received industries, forest and environment, food and supply departments.

Pankaj Singh was allocated health, transport and information technology departments, while Ravinder Indraj got social welfare, SC & ST welfare, cooperative and elections, the CM said.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

