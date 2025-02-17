Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sonipat-Delhi metro link: 26.5-km long metro line to benefit 50k commuters

Sonipat-Delhi metro link: 26.5-km long metro line to benefit 50k commuters

Delhi Metro, in collaboration with the Haryana government, is extending the metro line to Sonipat. The new corridor will have 21 stations and is expected to be completed by 2028

Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
To enhance metro connectivity between the two cities, the Sonipat-Delhi metro project is progressing rapidly, aiming for completion before 2028. As part of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 expansion, this project is slated to benefit thousands of commuters traveling between Delhi and Sonipat.
 
The new metro stations in Sonipat’s Kundli and Nathupur will be a big relief to people commuting to Delhi from the city, boosting connectivity in the region.
 
According to the latest reports, the officials are on a mission to resolve land acquisition issues and other technical problems. 
 
DS Dhesi, Principal Advisor of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), held a meeting, attended by People from Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation and DMRC, to know the progress of the project.
 
The meeting reportedly covered multiple issues, including land acquisition, roadwork, and the removal of electricity poles.

How many stations will be developed?

This metro corridor will feature 21 stations along a 26.5 km route. The latest line will begin from Rithala and will extend to Nathupur which will pass through multiple areas like Rohini, Bawana and Narela. The list of stations includes Rithala, Rohini Sector 25, Rohini Sector 26, Rohini Sector 31 and many others, ending at Nathupur.

What is the cost of the project?

The project is expected to be completed with a cost of ₹6,230 crore and out of this ₹5,685.22 crore will be allocated for the Delhi section, while ₹545.77 crore is earmarked for the Haryana segment.
 
This will be a joint project of state and central government, where the state government will cover 80 per cent of the cost, while the control government will bear 20 per cent of the cost.

Metro to benefit 50,000 daily commuters

This new metro corridor is set to revolutionise travel for approximately 50,000 daily commuters between Sonipat and Delhi. Once complete, it will enable easier access to areas like Bawana, Narela, Nangloi and Najafgarh. Beyond improving travel convenience, the project aims to foster economic and social growth in Sonipat, creating new job opportunities for residents.
 
This latest metro development will ease the commuting issue for around 50,000 daily commuters between Sonipat and Delhi. After the project is completed, it will be easier for people to access areas such as Bawana, Narela, Nangloi and Najafgarh.
 
This project will also play a vital role in economic and social development in Sonipat and will create new job opportunities for residents.
  A dedicated committee has also been established to ensure seamless connectivity for the Nathupur metro station. This team comprises HMRTC officials, municipal corporation representatives and District Administration members will visit the site by February 23 to ensure smooth access for passengers.

When will the project be completed?

The project is set for completion by 2028 and is expected to transform Sonipat into a major commercial and residential hub in the region. 
 
The metro line is designed to be environmentally friendly, offering a clean and efficient mode of transportation. It will not only benefit passengers but also help reduce road congestion and pollution levels.
Topics :Delhi MetroHaryanaTransportation

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

