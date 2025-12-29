Speak up against hate crimes: Sibal slams Shah on Tripura student killing

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday lashed out at the government over the killing of a Tripura student in Dehradun in an alleged racist attack and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak up against hate crimes.

The Independent Rajya Sabha MP said the incident was a shocking display of a hate crime, bigotry and the "silence of leaders in government who by their inaction are complicit".

According to police, 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district of Tripura, and his younger brother Michael had an argument with Suraj Khawas (22), a resident of Manipur currently living in Dehradun, and his five friends in Selakui market on December 9.

The accused allegedly attacked Chakma with knives and brass knuckles, and the 24-year-old succumbed to injuries at the hospital on December 26. Angel's father, Tarun Chakma, who is posted in Manipur with the Border Security Force, alleged that "racial slurs" were hurled at his son by the accused, who called him "Chinese". In a post on X, Sibal said, "Anjel Chakma's murder, a shocking display: of a hate crime, of bigotry, of the silence of our leaders in government who by their inaction are complicit." "Dear Amit Shahji, speak up AGAINST HATE CRIMES," Sibal said in his post. As outrage mounted over the killing of Chakma, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said such incidents were unacceptable and the government would deal strictly with the culprits.

Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the only absconding accused, a resident of Nepal, and said they have sent a team to the neighbouring country, while five others, including two juveniles, have been apprehended. The attackers called his sons "Chinese momo" and other racial slurs, the father of the victim told PTI over the phone. Angel told them that he "was also Indian, not Chinese", but they attacked him with knives and blunt objects, the devastated father said. However, the police have denied that the case involves "racial abuse". Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said, "One of the accused involved in the case is a resident of Manipur." Police said five of the six allegedly involved in the incident on December 9 have already been held, while Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur district of Nepal, is absconding.