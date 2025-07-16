Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Mamata warns BJP of backlash over harassment of Bengali-speaking people

Mamata warns BJP of backlash over harassment of Bengali-speaking people

Banerjee also alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre was influencing the Election Commission of India to achieve its political ambitions across states

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

I am ashamed and disheartened at the Centre and the BJP's attitude towards Bengalis, Banerjee claimed. | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led Centre on Wednesday for what, she called, its policy of harassing and mistreating Bengali-speaking people across the country and warned the saffron party of dire political consequences if it did not put an immediate stop to such actions.

Banerjee also alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre was influencing the Election Commission of India to achieve its political ambitions across states.

She was speaking at a public meeting after holding a protest march in rain-drenched Kolkata against the alleged torture of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

I will challenge the central government notices which were surreptitiously sent to BJP-ruled states to harass Bengali-speaking people and detain them at the slightest suspicion, the Trinamool Congress supremo alleged at the rally, which terminated at the Dorina Crossing in central Kolkata.

 

I am ashamed and disheartened at the Centre and the BJP's attitude towards Bengalis, Banerjee claimed.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata to lead protest on harassment of Bengali speakers in other states

Satyajit Ray

India offers help to restore Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata blames DVC water release for Bengal floods, cites Centre's neglect

PremiumN Chandrasekaran, Mamata Banerjee

After Singur, a new chapter unfolds in Tata Group-West Bengal saga

Banerjee, Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Comeback after Singur: Tata Chairman Chandrasekaran calls on Mamata

Expressing her resolve to fight the BJP inch by inch if it tried to "persecute" Bengali-speaking people, she said that the saffron camp should remain prepared for a fresh round of Khela Hobey' (the game-is-on slogan coined ahead of the 2021 state polls) during the assembly elections in 2026.

I have decided to speak more in Bangla from now on, hold me in detention camps if you can, she said while attacking the BJP.

Asserting that there are nearly 22 lakh migrant workers from Bengal working in other parts of the country, who have valid identity documents like Aadhar, EPIC and PAN cards, Banerjee said she would not tolerate any disrespect meted out to them on flimsy grounds.

What right does the BJP have in harassing Bengalis like this, even arresting them and forcefully pushing them back to Bangladesh? Is West Bengal not part of India? she asked.

Stating that "extreme situations call for extreme counter measures", Banerjee said, "I will say this in the simplest of words. We will not fight you physically. But if the BJP doesn't put an end to its persecution policies immediately, then the Trinamool Congress knows how to make them stop.

More From This Section

Ramdas Athawale, Ramdas, Athawale

Those bullying non-Marathi speakers will face action: Ramdas Athawale

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Cong vows to break 50% quota cap, bats for OBC reservation in pvt sector

Raj Thackeray, Raj

MNS chief Raj Thackeray denies making remarks on alliance with Sena (UBT)

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul, Kharge, write to PM Modi, urge legislation for statehood to J&K

rape, assault

FM college rape: Rahul Gandhi assures support to college student's father

Topics : Mamata Banerjee BJP Bengali Nationalism TMC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon