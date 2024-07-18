Strengthening of local governments crucial in realising SDGs: CAG

Strengthening of local governments is crucial in realising Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering grassroot engagement, and nurturing citizen ownership and accountability, Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu said on Thursday. Local governments are key allies in global development efforts, essential for crafting and executing policies effectively, he said after inauguration of the International Centre for Audit of Local Governance (iCAL) here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp They (local governments) operate at the grassroot level, promoting economic growth while addressing global challenges, such as climate change and the preservation of the blue economy, Murmu said.

The iCAL is thus envisioned as a collaborative platform uniting policymakers, administrators, and auditors involved in local governments.

This centre is committed to engaging with elected representatives, executive officials and auditors of local governments across India and from Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) and subordinate audit formations from around the world to improve accountability and governance at grassroots, the CAG said.

"Our special attention will be focused on building capacity of Local Government auditors as part of our Technical Guidance and Support (TGS) activities, thereby contributing to improve financial performance assessment, service delivery, and data reporting," he said.

Observing that capacity building remains the primary aim, Murmu said iCAL will empower auditors, executives, and elected representatives of local governments through training and leadership development initiatives.

There are about 2.5 lakh panchayats and 7,000 municipal corporations in the country.

These programmes will equip participants with essential knowledge, skill and tools needed to navigate the complexities of local governance and public administration, addressing emerging challenges and fostering ethical decision making for good governance and sustainable outcomes, he said.

"Our efforts are inspired and driven by the principles enshrined in the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which heralded a new era of decentralization of local governance," he said.

These amendments empowered panchayats and municipalities with substantial authority and responsibility, ensuring their active participation in the planning and implementation of policies and programmes aimed at socio-economic development.

They highlighted and enunciated the importance of local self-governance, accountability and the involvement of local communities in the decision-making processes.

"We aim to play our part in taking forward this vision. Since local governments operate at grassroots, they are the closest to the citizens and have to reflect their aspirations. We would like to engage with local governance issues at both the national and the global level," he said.

As a member of INTOSAI, the global community of Supreme Audit Institutions, Murmu said, "we are dedicated to strengthening the foundational level of governance-Local Governments."



Drawing inspiration from INTOSAI's mission, vision and values, iCAL aims to create an environment for sharing invaluable experiences, expertise and best practices in auditing local governments, he said.

"Experience sharing would thus be a cornerstone of our approach. iCAL will host interactive workshops, knowledge-sharing sessions and peer exchanges, enabling participants to learn from diverse experiences and challenges across regions," he said.

This will enrich the collective expertise of auditors and executives, promote cross-cultural understanding, and enhance governance practices at the local level.

This collaborative setting promotes the exploration of new approaches to address emerging challenges and enhances transparency, accountability and efficiency in local governance, he said.

In collaboration with other SAIs and international bodies, Murmu said, "we would explore standards for local government audit by collaborating with experts, practitioners and stakeholders worldwide."



These standards will define best practices, methodologies and principles for conducting audits at the local level, serving as benchmarks for quality and integrity, he added.