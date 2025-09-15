Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC for protection of personality rights

Besides protection of his personality and publicity rights, Johar has also urged the court to pass an order directing certain websites and platforms not to illegally sell merchandise

Karan Johar

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar on Monday approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights.

The plea came up for hearing before Justice Manmeet PS Arora, who sought certain clarifications from the counsel for Johar and listed the matter for 4 pm for further proceedings.

Besides protection of his personality and publicity rights, Johar has also urged the court to pass an order directing certain websites and platforms not to illegally sell merchandise, including mugs and t-shirts, bearing his name and image.

"I have a right to ensure that no one unauthorisedly uses my persona, face or voice," senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Johar, said.

 

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Karan Johar Delhi High Court Bollywood Privacy rights

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

