Supreme Court to deploy AI system for case listing, bench allocation

The Supreme Court is set to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software to handle case listing and bench allocation, significantly altering the administrative work in the top court, Bar and Bench reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, the apex court’s registry has also seen several interdepartmental transfers recently aimed at addressing long-standing incumbency and systemic inefficiencies, with more expected by the end of the month, according to Bar and Bench.

The developments were triggered by a lapse noticed during proceedings before a Bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi. The Bench was hearing a petition challenging provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986, on the ground of repugnancy with Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

During the hearing, the UP government informed the court that a similar challenge had already been dismissed by a three-judge Bench in December, 2022. The earlier order had directed the petitioner to seek relief before the appropriate forum.