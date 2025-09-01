IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in Odisha from September 1-5

As another low-pressure system brews in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha is likely to receive heavy rain till September 5, the IMD said on Monday.

In a special bulletin, the weather office said, "A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal, triggering heavy rain and thunderstorms over various districts during September 1 to 5." In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Bandhugaon in Koraput district received 10 cm of rain, followed by Banki (9 cm), Naraj (9 cm), Mundali (7 cm) and Narsinghpur (6 cm) all in Cuttack district, Deogarh (6 cm), Chendipada in Angul (5 cm), Dabugan in Nabarangpur (5 cm), Ranpur in Nayagarh (4 cm), Raikia in Kandhamal (4 cm), Kutra in Sundargarh (4 cm), and Tangi in Khurda (4 cm).