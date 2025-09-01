Monday, September 01, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Claims, objections to Bihar draft rolls allowed after Sept 1: EC to SC

Claims, objections to Bihar draft rolls allowed after Sept 1: EC to SC

The Election Commission told the Supreme Court that claims and objections to Bihar's draft electoral rolls will be accepted beyond the September 1 deadline, up to the last date of nominations

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Lawyers for petitioners, including the RJD, argued that Booth Level Officers were refusing to accept forms and that parties had little time after Aadhaar was allowed.

Bhavini Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday told the Supreme Court that claims and objections to Bihar’s draft electoral rolls will be accepted even after the September 1 deadline, up to the last date of nominations.
 
Recording this assurance, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi declined to extend the deadline, as sought by political parties.
 
“Filing of claims, objections or corrections is not barred after September 1 … the process will continue until the last date of nominations,” the court noted.
 
The bench also directed the Bihar State Legal Services Authority to deploy para-legal volunteers across districts to assist voters and political parties with online submissions, and to report back to district judges.
 
 
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the ECI, said political parties were mainly filing objections for deletions rather than inclusions, which he termed “very strange.” 

Also Read

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar SIR: 200K pleas for removal and 33K for inclusion in voter list

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Bihar polls: 8.9 million SIR complaints rejected by EC, says Congress

voting

Bihar poll panel issues notices to 300K electors over doubtful citizenship

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar SIR: SC to hear pleas seeking more time to file claims, objections

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

People's response to 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar leaves PM shaken: Rahul

 
He added that of 7.24 crore voters, 99.5 per cent had submitted their forms, while only about 33,000 individuals and 25 party claims sought inclusion after the court’s August 22 order permitting Aadhaar-based applications. By contrast, 1.34 lakh objections were filed for deletions.
 
Lawyers for petitioners, including the RJD, argued that Booth Level Officers were refusing to accept forms and that parties had little time after Aadhaar was allowed. The court will hear the matter again on September 8.
 
The case concerns pleas challenging the ECI’s June 24 directive on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The directive requires voters not listed in the 2003 electoral roll to submit documents proving their citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also furnish the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if a parent is a foreign national.

More From This Section

Rajit Punhani

Rajit Punhani takes over as FSSAI chief with focus on new food norms

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Mumbai's prime biz hub disrupted amid Jarange's Maratha quota protest

Vintage cars

Vintage car owners in UP can now register vehicles under MoRTH rules

Russia flag

LIVE news: Russia suspected of jamming radar of EU leader's plane above Bulgaria, official says

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

After resignation, former VP Dhankhar set to shift to Chattarpur Enclave

Topics : Election Commission of India Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon