SC issues guidelines on handling of stray dogs amid backlash: Details

In its directive, the Supreme Court has laid down strict guidelines to ensure humane treatment, proper sheltering, and accountability in the handling of stray dogs

Supreme Court
In the directive, the Supreme Court also mentioned that the decision was deliberated, not rushed.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday released a detailed directive on the treatment of stray dogs, following its August 11 ruling in which authorities were asked to remove all canines from the streets of Delhi-NCR within eight weeks.
 
In its directive, the top court has laid down strict guidelines to ensure humane treatment, proper sheltering, and accountability in the handling of stray dogs. The move drew protests, political backlash, and criticism from animal rights groups. 
 
On Wednesday, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai also agreed to re-examine the order, with a new bench hearing it on Thursday.

What's the latest?

Elaborating on the August 11 verdict, the Supreme Court released a set of rules that were to be followed by the authorities while capturing the dogs and relocating them to shelters. However, it maintained that the sterilised dogs cannot return to the streets.
 
In the directive, it also mentioned that the decision was deliberated, not rushed. Focusing on safety of children, elderly, and homeless, the court stressed that law must protect the most marginalised, not just the privileged.

Shelter mandate

  • All stray dogs are to be rounded up and kept in shelters and should not be released back to the streets
  • Shelters for at least 5,000 dogs are to be set up in 6–8 weeks

Humane treatment

  • Dogs must not face cruelty, starvation, overcrowding, or neglect
  • At least two responsible persons to be present at all times
  • Duty roster required for round-the-clock supervision

Veterinary care

  • The dogs should receive timely care by trained vets
  • Weak/vulnerable dogs to be housed separately as far as possible

Record keeping and accountability

  • All captured dogs are to be logged and identified
  • Any negligent release will invite strictest action possible against responsible officials

Adoption guidelines

  • Adoption is allowed but only under May 17, 2022 AWBI protocol
  • Adopted dogs cannot be released back to public spaces
  • Any violations will have serious consequences

Why it matters

The Supreme Court ruling has drawn sharp criticism from animal rights organisations, including People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta). Protests also broke out on Monday evening with numerous demonstrators marching up to India Gate. Many of them were detained by the Delhi police.
 
Several leaders opposed the move, including the Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who called it "a step back from decades of humane policy". Environmentalist and former Minister of Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, said the order is given "out of anger", suggesting a lack of sensibility.
 
Taking cognisance of these developments, CJI Gavai assured that he will re-examine the apex court's ruling. A fresh three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria is scheduled to hear the suo motu case today.

Dog bite cases on the rise

Citing data from the Press Information Bureau, the SC said that the dog bite cases have been on the rise. The cases of dog bites have increased over the last 3 years; in Delhi alone, there were 25,201 dog bites, it said. If figures of January are any indication, the cases of dog bites have increased by 50 per cent, the top court said. 
 
In January, there were a total of 3,196 cases in the national capital.

