SC issues guidelines on handling of stray dogs amid backlash: Details

What's the latest?
Shelter mandate
- All stray dogs are to be rounded up and kept in shelters and should not be released back to the streets
- Shelters for at least 5,000 dogs are to be set up in 6–8 weeks
Humane treatment
- Dogs must not face cruelty, starvation, overcrowding, or neglect
- At least two responsible persons to be present at all times
- Duty roster required for round-the-clock supervision
Veterinary care
- The dogs should receive timely care by trained vets
- Weak/vulnerable dogs to be housed separately as far as possible
Record keeping and accountability
- All captured dogs are to be logged and identified
- Any negligent release will invite strictest action possible against responsible officials
Adoption guidelines
- Adoption is allowed but only under May 17, 2022 AWBI protocol
- Adopted dogs cannot be released back to public spaces
- Any violations will have serious consequences
Why it matters
Dog bite cases on the rise
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app