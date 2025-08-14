Home / India News / Industry to follow ethical practices in advertising food products: Govt

At the event, MHFW Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the importance of ethical and truthful practices in labelling and advertising in the food sector

Health ministry
Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, asked the industry to make "truthful and honest declarations" and desist from misleading ads. (Photo: X @MoHFW_INDIA_
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:37 AM IST
The Centre on Wednesday asked industries to follow ethical practices in labelling and advertisements of food products to ensure public health and protect consumer interest.

The concern was raised at a National Stakeholder Consultation on the subject, 'Comprehensive Analysis of Regulatory Framework on Food Labelling, Advertisement and Claims,' the Health Ministry said in a statement. 

The consultation was organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At the event, MHFW Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stressed the importance of ethical and truthful practices in labelling and advertising in the food sector. 

According to the statement, she said, "Things are changing rapidly today. We are now exposed to the entire world, which means we must adopt many positive changes and best practices, while also scrutinizing food products more closely."  Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, asked the industry to make "truthful and honest declarations" and desist from misleading ads. 

"Food labelling should not just be a marketing tool, but it should also be treated as the most essential fa  vctor of trust between a manufacturer and a consumer. We want truthful and honest declaration of whatever is contained in the food product, and the consumer should be left to make the final choice," Khare said.

The consultation was attended by around 700 representatives from central and state governments, scientific experts, food businesses, industry associations, consumer organizations, and academic institutions. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :advertisingBrandingFSSAI

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

