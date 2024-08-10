Technology makes courts more accountable, brings people to courtrooms: CJI

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said the technology being a tool to access justice is "deeply intertwined with the very foundations of our republic" and said not only does it make courts more accountable and responsive, but it also brings people closer to courtrooms. The CJI was addressing a 'national conference on the landscape of technology in courts in India and the way forward' here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I am delighted to deliver the inaugural address at this national conference, which aims to explore the transformative impact of technology on India's courts and map our future trajectory.

"The very convening of this conference underscores the significant progress we have made in harnessing technology to enhance justice delivery," said the CJI in his address.

Stating that technology is universally acknowledged as an indispensable catalyst for accessible justice, he said this paradigm shift is indeed heartening.

"There is no better evidence of the depth and nuance of our discourse about technology than the agenda of this conference. We are no longer discussing whether we should adopt technology, but rather how best we can harness it," he said.

The CJI said, "People often see me approach the dais, and say or at the very least, think to themselves, 'Oh Chief, are you going to talk about technology once again?' Many times, these people are indeed right!



"But many may not realise that technology being a tool to access justice is not just a modern convenience or a trendy topic,? it is deeply intertwined with the very foundations of our republic. Not only does the use of technology make our courts more accountable and responsive, but it also brings people closer to the courtroom.

"The use of technology is intrinsically linked to the values of transparency, democracy, and equitable access to justice, which lie at the cornerstone of our republic," he said.

He said an example of technology augmenting transparency in the judicial system is the live streaming of cases and the facility of hybrid hearings.

"Virtual hearings are no longer an exception, born out of necessity, but are a normative practice in judicial fora across the country - from the apex court to our tribunals. Over the last four years, the Supreme Court has heard over eight lakh cases through video conferencing or the hybrid-hearing facility," he informed.

This shift amplifies transparency and accountability for all stakeholders -? litigants, lawyers, and the public, he said.

"With hybrid hearings, lawyers can now appear before courts across the country, ensuring that the best legal representation is accessible to our citizens. Significantly, even litigants can now log into their hearings and witness proceedings firsthand," said Chandrachud.

"They are no longer dependent on intermediaries, or the version of the hearing narrated by their lawyers. This increased openness also holds us judges accountable for our words, actions, and demeanour," he said adding, "in many ways, by embracing technology, we have transformed the theoretical 'open court' system into a practical reality."



He also spoke about initiatives like the National Judicial Data Grid or NJDG, saying they have further revolutionised transparency in the judicial system.

"With just a few clicks, the NJDG provides real-time data on case pendency, institution, and disposal rates, empowering citizens to monitor court efficiency," he said.

With the use of artificial intelligence, the transcripts of arguments before the Constitution benches of the Supreme Court have created a valuable freely available resource for researchers, legal practitioners, and academics, he said.

"These AI-generated transcripts offer a reliable record of the deliberations and legal arguments presented before the court. I, too, have found them to be extremely helpful when crafting judgments on complex questions of law," he said.

Stating that for democracy to truly flourish, every citizen must feel connected to the institutions of the nation, he said he firmly believed that the judiciary must play an equally vital role.

"One significant barrier preventing citizens from engaging with the judiciary, especially the High Courts and the Supreme Court, is language. Our higher judiciary predominantly carries out its official work in English," he said.

With the help of an artificial intelligence software called Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software or SUVAS, the apex court is actively translating its judgments and orders into regional languages, said the CJI.

We are working hard to expand this initiative and translate the judgments of the Supreme Court in all scheduled languages, he said.

However, he cautioned that it must be ensured that AI does not encroach upon creative processes that are inherently human.

"In fact, I believe that artificial intelligence can never supplant these uniquely human endeavours. It can augment, but never replace, the innovative spark, emotional intelligence, and nuanced judgment that define our humanity," he said.