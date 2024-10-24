Teen injured in terror attack in Tral; 3rd attack on migrants in a week

A teenager from Uttar Pradesh was injured on Thursday morning after being shot by terrorists in Tral, Jammu and Kashmir. This marks the third attack targeting migrant workers in the region within a week.

The victim, 19-year-old Shubham Kumar from Bijnor sustained injuries to his hand after being fired upon in Batagund village, Tral. He was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Seven killed in terrorist attack in Ganderbal

On October 20, seven people, including a doctor and six migrant labourers, were killed when terrorists attacked a construction site in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir. The victims were part of a team working on the Z-Morh tunnel project, which links Gaganeer and Sonamarg.

The Resistance Front, a group affiliated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to officials, the attack happened when labourers and staff involved in the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal returned to their camp late in the evening. Two attackers opened fire indiscriminately on the group of workers, which included both local and non-local individuals.

While two laborers died on the spot, four others, along with a doctor, later succumbed to their injuries. Officials also reported that five individuals are currently receiving treatment for injuries.

Migrant worker from Bihar found dead in Shopian

In a separate incident on October 18, terrorists killed Ashok Chauhan, a migrant worker from Bihar, in Shopian district. His bullet-riddled body was discovered by locals in the Waduna area of Zainapora.

Earlier this month, a soldier from the Indian Army was found dead with gunshot wounds after being kidnapped by terrorists in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident took place when two soldiers from the 161 unit of the Territorial Army were abducted during a joint anti-terror operation by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on October 8 in a forested area of Anantnag. One soldier managed to escape despite suffering two gunshot wounds, while the other was killed.

In a separate incident, a former BJP sarpanch was murdered in Jammu and Kashmir. In May this year, Aijaz Sheikh, a former sarpanch, was shot by militants in the Hirpora area of Shopian. He was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

On the same day, a tourist couple from Jaipur was injured in another terrorist attack in Anantnag. Terrorists opened fire at a tourist camp, critically wounding Farha and her husband, Tabrez, who were promptly rushed to the hospital for treatment.

[With agency inputs]