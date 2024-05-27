Home / India News / Telangana bans sale, production and distribution of tobacco, gutka products

Telangana bans sale, production and distribution of tobacco, gutka products

Telangana govt has banned the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka and pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine in the state for one year in public interest

smoking, cigarettes, tobacco
Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Telangana government has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka and pan masala comprising tobacco and nicotine statewide. The ban will go into effect for a time of one year, starting from May 24, 2024. 
The restriction has been imposed in light of a legitimate concern for public well-being. As indicated by the order from the Food Safety Commissioner, the restriction will be upheld under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Telangana government on ban of tobacco products: Official statement 

The order passed by the Food Safety Commissioner stated that, “Telangana state hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutkha/Pan masala which contains tobacco and nicotine as an ingredient which are packed in sachets/pouches/package/containers etc., or by whatever name it is called in the entire State of Telangana for a period of one year with effect from May 24, 2024". 
The development comes considering the serious health risks connected with the consumption of Gutka and pan masala. The tobacco products are frequently connected to oral cancer, oral submucous fibrosis and many other issues.

Telangana government on ban of tobacco products: Implementation

This order has impacted Hyderabad's markets since Sunday afternoon with pan shop owners ready to accept the new norm, yet confronting challenges because of the sector’s unorganised nature. 
Mohammed Salahuddin Dakhni, president of the Pan Shop Owners Association of Telangana mentions that, “There are about 1.5 lakh pan shops in Telangana. We support banning gutka and many shops have already stopped selling it. However, we request authorities to exempt chewing tobacco and zarda, as millions of families depend on these sales for their livelihood".
Mr. Salahuddin referenced that his association had recently submitted representations to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on this issue. He said that many pan shops across the State additionally have posters shown outside saying that they don't sell gutka.

Also Read

Tobacco prices to rise in Andhra after crop failure in Brazil, Indonesia

Govt waives penalty, approves interest-free loan of FCV tobacco growers

Govt extends implementation of special registration for gutkha firms

GST authorities: Penalty for Tobacco cos not registering packing machines

Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn issued notice in gutka ad case: HC told

Above normal rainfall likely this monsoon; to boost economic growth: IMD

Delhi hospital fire: Court sends owner, another doctor to 3-day custody

Explained: What went wrong in Delhi's children hospital, Rajkot fires?

Cyclone Remal: 24 blocks impacted, 15,000 houses damaged in West Bengal

Pune Porsche case: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen's blood sample

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TelanganaTelangana govtTobacco control

First Published: May 27 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story