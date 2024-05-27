The Telangana government has prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution and sale of gutka and pan masala comprising tobacco and nicotine statewide. The ban will go into effect for a time of one year, starting from May 24, 2024.

The restriction has been imposed in light of a legitimate concern for public well-being. As indicated by the order from the Food Safety Commissioner, the restriction will be upheld under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Telangana government on ban of tobacco products: Official statement

The order passed by the Food Safety Commissioner stated that, “Telangana state hereby prohibits the manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation and sale of Gutkha/Pan masala which contains tobacco and nicotine as an ingredient which are packed in sachets/pouches/package/containers etc., or by whatever name it is called in the entire State of Telangana for a period of one year with effect from May 24, 2024".

The development comes considering the serious health risks connected with the consumption of Gutka and pan masala. The tobacco products are frequently connected to oral cancer, oral submucous fibrosis and many other issues.

Telangana government on ban of tobacco products: Implementation

This order has impacted Hyderabad's markets since Sunday afternoon with pan shop owners ready to accept the new norm, yet confronting challenges because of the sector’s unorganised nature.

Mohammed Salahuddin Dakhni, president of the Pan Shop Owners Association of Telangana mentions that, “There are about 1.5 lakh pan shops in Telangana. We support banning gutka and many shops have already stopped selling it. However, we request authorities to exempt chewing tobacco and zarda, as millions of families depend on these sales for their livelihood".

Mr. Salahuddin referenced that his association had recently submitted representations to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on this issue. He said that many pan shops across the State additionally have posters shown outside saying that they don't sell gutka.