Telangana govt eases work timings for Muslim during Ramzan, BJP is unhappy

The Telangana government has announced that Muslim employees in government departments, public sector units, and educational institutions can leave work one hour earlier than usual. This move aimed at supporting religious observances during the holy month of Ramzan, where Muslims break their fasts at the time of sunset.

The decision will take effect from March 2, 2025, and remain in place until March 31, 2025. Throughout the month, the Muslim employees will be able to leave their offices and work places at 4.00 pm instead of the usual 5.00 pm to help them manage their fasting schedule and prayers.

This decision, outlined in an official circular by the General Administration Department, applies to all Muslim employees, including teachers, contract staff, outsourcing workers, and those in public sector corporations.

BJP alleges ‘appeasement politics’

The Telangana government move has sparked criticism from BJP leaders. BJP MLA T Raja Singh accused the Telangana government of “appeasement politics”. He claimed that the Congress party relied on Muslim votes to gain power in the state. He further argued that such decisions could increase religious divisions.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya also criticised the decision on social media, comparing it to tokenism and pointing out that no similar concessions were made for Hindus during festivals like Navratri.

Congress responded

In response, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin defended the decision, stating that the BJP’s criticism was misleading. He reminded that the government had granted a 13-day holiday for Dussehra and took care of all religious festivals.

The new rule will not extend to employees in essential services if their presence is required. This decision aligns with similar measures from previous years, aimed at accommodating the fasting month of Ramzan. Many employees have expressed support, noting that it will help them manage both work and their religious commitments.