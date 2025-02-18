"We are thanda thanda, cool cool," Shinde on friction rumours with Fadnavis

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has denied rumours of friction between him and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying they are “thanda thanda, cool cool,” according to a report in News 18.

“There is no cold war as this is not Maha Vikas Aghadi or INDI alliance. Our war is with the people who are opposing the development of Maharashtra… We are thanda thanda, cool cool,” Shinde said.

He further mentioned that they (Mahayuti alliance) are united towards the progress of the state.

The reported standoff between the BJP and Sena— initially sparked by the unresolved allocation of guardian minister posts for Raigad and Nashik— has now spread to other spheres of authority.

Fadnavis reduced security covers for Sena MLAs

According to reports, the rumoured friction may be triggered by the recent actions of reducing security covers of many Shiv Sena MLAs by Fadnavis. The state home department, led by the CM, has reduced security for over 20 Shiv Sena MLAs, who are not ministers. Their security level was lowered from Y+ category to just one constable, as reported by CNN-News 18.

Security for some other Sena leaders was also taken away, which many see as a sign of growing tension among the state’s top leaders.

At the same time, security for some BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP politicians was also removed, seemingly to maintain balance. However, more Sena leaders lost security compared to others.

Other incidents suggesting friction

Deputy CM Shinde did not attend a meeting about the 2027 Kumbh Mela preparations, which was called by Fadnavis. Instead, he held his own meeting on the topic, according to the reports. Last month,did not attend a meeting about the 2027 Kumbh Mela preparations, which was called by Fadnavis. Instead, he held his own meeting on the topic, according to the reports.

Recently, Shinde started a new medical aid office at Mantralaya, even though the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) already exists. His close aide, Mangesh Chivate, will be in charge of this new office.

“When Shinde was the chief minister, I did the same work using the CM Relief Fund, and we helped many people. Now, I will continue doing the same, but this office will not give money. Instead, it will help patients in other ways,” Chivate told PTI.

[With inputs from agencies]