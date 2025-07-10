Home / India News / Telangana to amend law to provide 42% quota for BCs in local body polls

Telangana to amend law to provide 42% quota for BCs in local body polls

On June 25, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to hold elections for local bodies within three months

Telangana financial budget
Telangana Advocate General was invited for the cabinet meeting and sought his legal opinion on the issue of ordinance. | Representational
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telangana cabinet on Thursday decided to issue an ordinance facilitating 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes in local body polls by amending an Act that was passed by the State Assembly in 2018, Revenue Minister P Srinivasa Reddy said.

In a media briefing after the cabinet meeting here, he said the state government is committed to implement the reservation for BCs as promised by the Congress party earlier.

"In order to implement the 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in local body elections, an ordinance will be issued to amend an Act passed by the Assembly in 2018," Reddy said.

On June 25, the Telangana High Court directed the state government to hold elections for local bodies within three months.

The minister further said Telangana Advocate General was invited for the cabinet meeting and sought his legal opinion on the issue of ordinance.

Reddy said the State Assembly had already passed a bill providing 42 per cent reservation to BCs, and it was sent to the Centre for Presidential assent through the Governor. However, the bill did not see the light of day.

The cabinet also agreed on a proposal to accord university status to two educational institutions, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra govt pushes for timely completion of Rs 12K cr power grid projects

Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam': 22 excise officials suspended by Sai govt

Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu Shukla likely to return to Earth on July 14

Tharoor slams Emergency; Manickam asks if 'bird is becoming a parrot'

Consider Aadhaar for Bihar voter roll revision: Supreme Court to EC

Topics :TelanganaHigh Courtbackward classes commissionCongress

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story