Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / T'gana govt to hold event for transferring Rs 9,000 cr payout to farmers

T'gana govt to hold event for transferring Rs 9,000 cr payout to farmers

CM had announced that the government would transfer Rs 9,000 crore in nine days under the scheme, despite economic challenges

Revanth Reddy

The 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme will benefit 70,11,984 farmers, covering 1.49 lakh acres, Reddy had said. | Photo: X@revanth_anumula

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telangana government will hold a public function in Hyderabad to mark the transfer of about Rs 9,000 crore to farmers' accounts in just nine days under the 'Rythu Bharosa' investment support scheme, state Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said.

The event, which will be attended by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues, will take place on Tuesday evening near the Rajiv Gandhi statue outside the Telangana Secretariat complex, Rao added.

The minister, who reviewed the arrangements for the event with officials on Monday, said Rs 9,000 crore has been transferred to farmers' accounts ahead of the monsoon to ensure they have funds to carry out agricultural activities.

 

Recalling the farm loan waiver of Rs 70,000 crore during the UPA regime led by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rao said the present Congress government has already spent Rs 21,000 crore on loan waivers.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the disbursal of funds under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme on June 16.

He had announced that the government would transfer Rs 9,000 crore in nine days under the scheme, despite economic challenges.

The 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme will benefit 70,11,984 farmers, covering 1.49 lakh acres, Reddy had said.

More From This Section

Kharif crops, such as paddy and maize, were sown in a larger area till the week ended August 9, 2024, compared to the same period last year in a positive sign for policymakers and central bankers looking to tame food inflation.

Evaporation, less rains affect maize cultivation in Marathwada: Official

Premiumrice

India's parboiled, raw rice exports dip for 4th month in a row in May

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Govt will tighten seed & pesticide laws, tackle stray animal issue: Chouhan

paddy field

Paddy sowing rises 13% to 4.53 lakh hectare till June 13: Govt data

PremiumNano Urea

Nano fertilisers see a jump in sales, but questions around efficacy remain

Topics : Telangana govt farmers in India farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon