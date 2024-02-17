Home / India News / Ten wagons of goods train derail, overturn near Zakhira flyover in Delhi

Ten wagons of goods train derail, overturn near Zakhira flyover in Delhi

Around ten wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in the Delhi area on Saturday morning, officials said

Representational image
ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Around ten wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in the Delhi area on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Delhi police, the derailment incident occurred near Zakhira flyover at around 11.52 am.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Today, February 17, information was received at 11.52 hrs regarding the derailment of a train near Zakhira Flyover," police said.

"At the spot, it was found that a goods train had derailed and 10 bogies had turned down," they said.

Meanwhile, railway and fire department officials have reached the spot, and started the rescue operation.

More details are awaited.

Also Read

Hundreds evacuated, 38 rescued from floods in Australia after heavy storms

Social media and private partnership: Looking at the changes at Isro

One SP rank officer deployed at each racing zone for MotoGP finale

Schools in Noida shut till January 14 for up to 8th standard due to cold

Heavy traffic on Delhi's roads ahead of Diwali, long queues at ISBT

Taiwan signs migrant worker MoU with India, seen as new source of labour

Tamil film industry executive charge-sheeted in LTTE revival case

Madras High Court issues set of directions on setting up of fuel outlets

15 held for planning unfair means in constable recruitment exam in UP

Temporary structure falls at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 11 rescued

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Railways recruitmentIndian RailwaysIndian RailwayRailway MinistryDelhi Police

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story