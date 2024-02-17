Ten wagons of goods train derail, overturn near Zakhira flyover in Delhi

Around ten wagons of a goods train derailed and overturned on the Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in the Delhi area on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Delhi police, the derailment incident occurred near Zakhira flyover at around 11.52 am.

"Today, February 17, information was received at 11.52 hrs regarding the derailment of a train near Zakhira Flyover," police said.

"At the spot, it was found that a goods train had derailed and 10 bogies had turned down," they said.

Meanwhile, railway and fire department officials have reached the spot, and started the rescue operation.

More details are awaited.