Tender awarded for South Coast Railway HQ in Vizag: Vaishnaw tells RS

Ashwini Vaishnaw
According to the minister, the railway network in this region connects areas rich in minerals and natural resources as also numerous important ports on the eastern coast including the Visakhapatnam port. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
The construction work of the South Coast Railway Zone headquarters has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 183.58 crore and the tender has been awarded, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

While responding to questions related to the year in which the land was acquired by the Railways and the amount of money sanctioned for the construction of its headquarters, along with the completion date, Vaishnaw said that the foundation stone of the new South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone was laid recently.

He said 52.2 acres of land at Mudasarlova in Visakhapatnam for setting up the SCoR zone headquarters has been handed over by the Andhra Pradesh government to the Railways in August 2024. The work of "setting up of South Coast Railways' Zone HQ" has been sanctioned at the latest estimated cost of Rs 183.58 crore. "Tender for the construction of the zonal headquarters office building has been awarded," Vaishnaw said.

"The work has been taken up. The General Manager of SCoR has been appointed. SCoR Zone comprises Guntakal, Guntur, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam (Waltair) railway divisions covering the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu," he added.

According to the minister, the railway network in this region connects areas rich in minerals and natural resources as also numerous important ports on the eastern coast including the Visakhapatnam port.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rajya SabhaIndian Railwaye-tendering

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

