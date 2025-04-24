Home / India News / THDC synchronises first unit of 1,000 MW Tehri pumped storage project

THDC synchronises first unit of 1,000 MW Tehri pumped storage project

The company is currently operating 1,000-MW Tehri HPP (hydro power project) and 400-MW Koteshwar HEP (hydro electric power)

Hydro power, dam
The synchronisation took place on Wednesday. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned THDC India on Thursday announced synchronisation of the first 250 MW unit of its pumped storage plant (PSP) in pump condenser mode at Tehri in Uttarakhand.

In pump condenser mode of operation, the turbine is used to generate electricity and simultaneously as a condenser or a heat exchanger.

THDC India is constructing a 1,000-MW (250 MW X 4 units) PSP project at Tehri.

"CMD R K Vishnoi has announced achievement towards successful commissioning of India's first variable speed 1,000 MW PSP at Tehri with the successful synchronisation of its first unit (of 250 MW) to the Indian grid in pump condenser mode," THDC India said in a statement.

The synchronisation took place on Wednesday.

With the completion of this pumped storage project, the tehri hydro power complex will have a total installed capacity of 2,400 MW.

Also Read

Steps taken for meeting 277 GW peak power demand in FY26: Shripad Naik

India's power demand may rise 9-10% in 2025 as summers arrive: Experts

Over 2K delegates, members from 30 nations join Gridcon 2025 power summit

100 GW nuclear power by 2047 ambitious, achievable: Jitendra Singh

Danfoss Power Solutions begins work on ₹1,000 cr manufacturing unit in Pune

The company is currently operating 1,000-MW Tehri HPP (hydro power project) and 400-MW Koteshwar HEP (hydro electric power).

Based in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, THDC India is a 75:25 per cent entity of the Centre-owned NTPC and government of Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian firms should avoid re-routing of goods from China to US: GTRI

'They became my brothers': Woman recalls horror & humanity in Pahalgam

MLA Aminul Islam arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam attack: Assam CM

Resolution condemning Pahalgam attack passed at all-party meeting in J&K

BSF scales down retreat events at Attari, 2 other locations on Pak border

Topics :India power productionHydro power projectsUttarakhand

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story