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Three Delhi schools receive bomb threats, search operations underway

Mother International School in Hauz Khas, Navy Children's School and Bal Bharti School in Chanakyapuri received bomb threats

Bomb threat
Representative Image: Canva/Free
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 12:34 PM IST
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Three schools received bomb threats in the national capital on Monday, prompting authorities to carry out search operations, an official said.

These include Mother International School in Hauz Khas, Navy Children's School in Chanakyapuri and Bal Bharti School in Chanakyapuri, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

"A search is underway, and nothing suspicious has been found so far," the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Bomb Threat CallsEmail threatDelhi

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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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