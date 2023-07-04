Home / India News / Tipra Motha chief Debbarma quits politics, says want to work for the people

Tipra Motha chief Debbarma quits politics, says want to work for the people

Earlier, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma had said that he will quit politics after the February 16 Tripura assembly elections and will never seek votes as "Bubagra" (king)

Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Tipra Motha chief (File photo)

Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
In a video message, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday announced that he will quit politics.
“I don't want to do politics anymore, I want to give something to the people. I have decided to give something to people and quit politics and public life...",  Debbarma is heard saying in the video.

“(I)Will get nothing out of becoming an MP. (I) Will do something for my people”, Debbarma also says in the video. The move comes two days after a delegation led by the TIPRA Motha chief met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to bring a "Constitutional solution" to its demand for "Greater Tipraland".
Debbarma stated that his party wants the indigenous people of Tripura to have “rights over their own land and rights for the next generation.” “We met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on a core demand for greater Tipraland, constitutional solution for the greater Tipraland. we spoke on those issues, and we have been very clear that we are not interested in anything else," he had said. Debbarma also said the home minister has assured him that the central government would soon start the process of discussions on the demands.

Earlier, Debbarma had said that he will quit politics after the February 16 Tripura assembly elections and will never seek votes as “Bubagra” (king).
In the Tripura Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power by winning a majority. Out of 60 seats, the BJP won 32 with a vote share of around 39 per cent. Tipra Motha Party came second, winning 13 seats. It contested 42 of the 60 seats in Tripura. In March, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha rejected the Tipra Motha’s demand for "Greater Tipraland".

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

