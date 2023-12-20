Home / India News / TN CM Stalin seeks Rs 2,000 cr interim relief for rain-battered districts

TN CM Stalin seeks Rs 2,000 cr interim relief for rain-battered districts

Photo: X @mkstalin
Press Trust of India New Delhi/Chennai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Fund to bolster the efforts for livelihood support and repair of public infrastructure affected by the recent flooding in the state's southern districts.

This interim relief will help provide livelihood assistance to the affected people and take up temporary rehabilitation works in the Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and the Tenkasi districts, Stalin said in a memorandum submitted to Modi in Delhi.

"While a comprehensive assessment of the permanent damage will take time, we request an interim assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Fund) to bolster the ongoing efforts for livelihood support and repairs and restoration of the public infrastructure battered by the unprecedented floods," he said in the memorandum.

Later, in a post on X, Stalin said, "Met with Hon'ble Prime Minister Thiru @NarendraModi to discuss the urgent situation in flood-hit areas of Tamil Nadu."

"Submitted a memorandum seeking funds from #NDRF to enhance ongoing rescue efforts and restore vital infrastructure. Grateful for the @PMOIndia's attention to Tamil Nadu's needs during these challenging times," he added.

Additionally, Chennai and its suburbs were affected by Cyclone Michaung that triggered unprecedented heavy rain not witnessed in the past 47 years. Besides, the damage caused by heavy rain for the first time in 100 years in the four southern districts should be declared as a national calamity, he urged the prime minister.

Stalin requested early allocation of funds for the damage caused in the Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and the Tiruvallur districts by Cyclone Michaung.

He highlighted the damage caused by the heavy rain in the southern districts and said relief work is being carried out.

Necessary funds should be allocated quickly for repairing the damage, Stalin said in the memorandum, an official release in Chennai said.

The chief minister mentioned that the inter-ministerial team that surveyed the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung appreciated the Tamil Nadu government for promptly carrying out the rescue and relief work.

Aound 4 million people in the Tirunelveli and the Thoothukudi districts were badly affected by the cyclone. Srivaikuntam and Thoothukudi towns faced a serious situation due to flooding of the Thamirabarani river, he said.

Rescue and relief operations, along with the mobilisation of officers and State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams are underway in these four districts. Relief material distribution was hindered by inundated roads and they are now being delivered using helicopters, he said.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

