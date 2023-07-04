Home / India News / TN tweaks norms, directs hotels to provide accommodation for drivers

Space to move around the bed, one separate toilet and one separate bathroom for every eight beds have been mandated

Press Trust of India Chennai
The dormitory may be provided either within the premises of the hotel or lodge or within a distance of 250 meters radius of the premises, the government said

The Tamil Nadu government has amended rules making it mandatory for hotels and lodges to provide dormitory and toilet facilities to vehicle drivers of guests.

A dormitory shall be provided by hotels and lodges to make exclusive accommodation available to the drivers of guests, amendments made by the government said.

Space to move around the bed, one separate toilet and one separate bathroom for every eight beds have been mandated.

The dormitory may be provided either within the premises of the hotel or lodge or within a distance of 250 meters radius of the premises, the government said.

The Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building (TNCDB) Rules, 2019 has been amended mandating hotels and lodges to provide amenities such as dormitory to vehicle drivers. In this regard, two specific TNCDB rules have been tweaked.

The amendments to the rules have been made by the Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Department. A government order dated June 28, 2023 has been issued for this purpose. The new rules are aimed at ensuring proper rest and sleep for drivers before they resume their work.

Topics :Tamil Naduhotels

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

