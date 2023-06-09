$1.2-billion loan dispute: Byju's' legal battle worries key investor



They said Byju’s has closed a Rs 2,000-crore ($250 million) round from the US-based investment firm and it may stop or consider slowing down the flow of various tranches of that capital to the company. It may also decide not to provide any new funding or participate in any such round in the future, the sources said. The legal battle between Byju’s and lenders in the US on the edtech firm’s $1.2-billion term loan B (TLB), along with the company skipping an interest payment of $40 million on the loan, has made the other investor Davidson Kempner Capital Management, “extremely concerned”, according to the people familiar with the matter.



According to sources, disbursement of the capital is still within the control of David Kempner. “If there are certain defaults, the lender can choose not to disburse (any further amount),” said a source. “They are extremely concerned,” said the person familiar with the matter. “They have disbursed a part of the amount and there could be no further pay-outs.”



Byju’s has filed a suit against US-based investment management firm Redwood, challenging the acceleration of a $1.2-billion TLB facility and to disqualify the lender for its “predatory tactics”, the edtech major said recently. Byju’s also skipped an interest payment of about $40 million on the loan, thus becoming the only Indian start-up to have defaulted on a US-dollar loan. Kempner declined to comment to a query sent on Friday.

Also Read Edtech giant Byju's 'skips' interest payment on $1.2-billion loan Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case? Maharashtra political crisis: CJI Chandrachud refers case to larger bench Hear borrowers before declaring accounts 'fraud': Supreme Court SC upholds demonetisation, says test of proportionality satisfied Go First lenders discuss revival plan, appoint new resolution professional Edtech giant Byju's 'meritless' suit effort to avoid obligations: Lenders Air India's San Francisco-Mumbai flight cancelled due to technical snag Apple's Vision Pro receives Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk attention ED issues notices to Xiaomi, 2 senior executives for FEMA violations

Byju’s, which filed the suit in the New York Supreme Court, said that contrary to the conditions of the loan facility, Redwood purchased a significant portion of the loan while primarily trading in distressed debt.



“They are vulture funds,” said a person. “What Byju’s is arguing is that Redwood was on that restricted list and therefore the initial lenders could not have sold the loan on the secondary market to Redwood,” said a person. According to the sources, Byju’s had a restricted list of lenders, which contained hedge funds that for living purchase distressed debt at discounted prices, expecting to profit if the company recovers, or, if it files for bankruptcy protection.



“Now obviously this is going to have a serious impact on the fundraising of the company,” said the person. That is why Byju’s is suing Redwood in the New York Supreme Court. Because after Redwood bought the loan, they called it default and exercised the right to replace the Board.