Go Airlines India Ltd., which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, hopes to resume operations by the end of the month and restore 94% of its daily flights, a person familiar with the matter said. In a revival plan submitted to the aviation regulator, the airline said it can operate 157 daily flights domestically, compared with the 167 it flew previously, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The carrier abruptly halted flights last month, blaming problems with the Pratt & Whitney engines that power its fleet. Read more