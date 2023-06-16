Govt set to garner record Rs 63,000 crore in dividend from listed PSUs
The government is expected to net an all-time high equity dividend of Rs 63,056 crore from 67 listed public-sector undertakings (PSUs) for FY23, based on the final dividend proposed so far by these companies for last fiscal year. The amount is 24.7 per cent higher than the dividend of Rs 50,583 crore the government netted for FY22 from listed PSUs.
India seals $3 billion drone deal with US ahead of PM Modi's visit
The defence ministry has approved the procurement of US-made armed MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, sources told Reuters on Thursday. India will buy 31 drones made by General Atomics worth slightly over $3 billion, one of the sources said. The ministry did not respond to a request for comment.
GST Council to meet in Delhi on July 11, may resolve online gaming issue
The all-powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet in Delhi on July 11 and will likely take up the taxability issue of online gaming and resolve it. The tax treatment of online gaming firms has been pending for some time. The GST Council had tasked a state minister panel headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma but could not arrive at a consensus when it submitted the report in December.
Go First hopes to resume ops by month-end, restores 94% of daily flights
Go Airlines India Ltd., which filed for bankruptcy protection in May, hopes to resume operations by the end of the month and restore 94% of its daily flights, a person familiar with the matter said. In a revival plan submitted to the aviation regulator, the airline said it can operate 157 daily flights domestically, compared with the 167 it flew previously, the person said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The carrier abruptly halted flights last month, blaming problems with the Pratt & Whitney engines that power its fleet.
Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm to reach south Rajasthan today, heavy rains likely
IMD officials said that the 'severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region and is expected to move northeastwards, adding that heavy rains are expected in Rajasthan on Friday. "The severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy lay centred over the Saurashtra-Kutch region, 30 km north of Naliya as of 0230 IST today," IMD said in a tweet.