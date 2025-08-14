'Tragic chapter': PM Modi observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid a tribute to the people who endured the "upheaval and pain" of the Partition of India.

Sharing an X post, PM Modi called the Partition a "tragic chapter" of Indian history.

"India observes #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, remembering the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history. It is also a day to honour their grit...their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh," PM Modi wrote.

Giving a message on unity, he urged the public to strengthen the harmony in the country.

The Prime Minister wrote, "Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the people who endured "horrific consequences" following the partition of India in 1947. As India observes the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Rajnath Singh recalled the hatred and violence and called Partition a "painful chapter". Sharing an X post, the Union Minister wrote, "On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, recalling that painful chapter of 1947, I pay tribute to all those brothers and sisters who had to endure the horrific consequences of hatred and violence following India's partition and witnessed the loss of life and property." He added that the government is committed to strengthening social harmony in the country.

"Even today, every Indian feels empathy for those affected families. We are fully committed to further strengthening social harmony in the country," he wrote. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the millions affected by the Partition in 1947, remembering the pain, violence, and displacement it caused. On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, Shah condemned the division of the nation and expressed heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives during this tragic period. In a post on X, Shah wrote, "#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India. The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement."

"I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget the history and pain of the partition. I offer my tribute to those who lost their lives in this horror of the partition," the post read. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda called for national unity and "give a befitting reply to anti-national forces." Paying tribute to millions who while "enduring agony of displacement", sacrificed their lives, the senior BJP leader said in a post on X, "The dark day of 1947 reminds us of that cruel event when the citizens of the nation suffered the merciless pain of migration and, enduring inhuman torture, lost their homes, property, and lives."

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tradition of observing this day to "keep the memory of the nation's partition alive is an important step toward nation-building." "Come, on this day, let us all citizens unite to pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation and give a befitting reply to anti-national forces," the post added, calling for national unity. On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947. India attained its freedom from British rule on 15th August, 1947. Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition. The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.