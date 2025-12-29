Tripura student's killing in Dehradun a 'horrific hate crime': Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday called the killing of a Tripura student in Uttarakhand's Dehradun a "horrific hate crime", as he accused the ruling BJP of "normalising" hate.

Twenty-four-year-old Angel Chakma from Nandannagar in the West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to an alleged racial slur on December 9 in Dehradun. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on December 26.

In a post on X, Gandhi said hate does not appear overnight.

"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime," he said.

"Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now, it is being fed daily -- especially to our youth -- through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," he said. The Leader of Opposition said India is built on respect and unity, not fear and abuse. "We are a country of love and diversity. We must not become a dead society that looks away while fellow Indians are targeted. We must reflect and confront what we are allowing our country to become," he said.