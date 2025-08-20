Home / India News / Two quakes hit Himachal's Chamba hours apart; cloudburst damages roads

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district at 4:39 am IST, with its epicentre at a depth of 10 kilometres

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolted the Chamba district at 03:27:09 IST with a depth of 20 Kilometres (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:30 AM IST
Another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 rocked Himachal Pradesh's Chamba at 4.

This earthquake occured at 04:39:45 IST, with a depth of 10 Kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," informed the NCS on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolted the Chamba district at 03:27:09 IST with a depth of 20 Kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X.

Meanwhile, on the recent cloudburst incident in Lagghati in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, "Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish said, "The road near Bhootnath Bridge has been damaged. The bridge at Hanumani Bag has been washed away. One cremation ground has been damaged."

Adding more details, Torul said, "Two shops have suffered losses, and two vegetable shops have also been damaged. One house has also been damaged. The Ropdi Bhutthi Bridge has also been damaged. All departments are assessing the damage."

In addition to this, the monsoon has wreaked large-scale havoc across Himachal Pradesh with the cumulative death toll rising to 276 since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) release on Tuesday evening.

Apart from loss of lives, the report highlighted widespread damage to houses, cattle sheds, agricultural land and crops. A total of 1,104 homes were fully damaged, 37 shops and factories destroyed, and 2,416 cowsheds and other rural structures lost. Over 27,552 livestock and poultry birds perished in the rains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

