Two quakes hit Himachal's Chamba hours apart; cloudburst damages roads

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 rocked Himachal Pradesh's Chamba at 4.

This earthquake occured at 04:39:45 IST, with a depth of 10 Kilometres.

"EQ of M: 4.0, On: 20/08/2025 04:39:45 IST, Lat: 32.71 N, Long: 76.11 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," informed the NCS on X.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 jolted the Chamba district at 03:27:09 IST with a depth of 20 Kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 20/08/2025 03:27:09 IST, Lat: 32.87 N, Long: 76.09 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Chamba, Himachal Pradesh," NCS posted on X.

Meanwhile, on the recent cloudburst incident in Lagghati in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, "Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish said, "The road near Bhootnath Bridge has been damaged. The bridge at Hanumani Bag has been washed away. One cremation ground has been damaged."