Draft UGC norms empower universities in faculty selection, says Pradhan

The draft University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, proposed by the higher education regulator in January, seek to grant universities greater autonomy in selecting faculty while promoting inclusive development for state universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

In a written response to a parliamentary question, Pradhan stated that the draft regulations aim to foster innovation, inclusivity, flexibility, and dynamism in higher education. They also seek to empower educators, strengthen academic standards, and align with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“The draft UGC Regulations, 2025 provide greater autonomy and inclusive development for state universities. They enhance the authority of universities in the selection process of teachers and allow state governments to determine the recruitment process for faculty in colleges under their jurisdiction,” Pradhan said, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. The minister was responding to a query from DMK MP Selvaganapathi TM and Janata Dal (United) MP Dinesh Chandra Yadav.

Opposition rejects proposed UGC norms

The draft regulations on faculty appointments, circulated on January 6, propose that a university’s chancellor or visitor will establish a three-member search-cum-selection committee for appointing vice-chancellors. This committee would be chaired by a nominee of the governor, with the other two members appointed by the UGC chairman and the university’s apex body.

However, Opposition leaders have criticised these proposals, arguing that they diminish state governments' authority over vice-chancellor appointments in state universities.

Also Read

On February 5, ministers from six Opposition-ruled states — Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana — passed a 15-point resolution rejecting the draft UGC regulations. They argued that the proposed norms erode state autonomy and opposed provisions allowing non-academics to be appointed as vice-chancellors, warning that such a move could compromise academic integrity. The resolution also raised concerns about the removal of the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system, stating that the new evaluation framework introduces excessive discretion.

“The removal of the API system and the introduction of a new evaluation method allows for excessive discretion and must be reconsidered,” the resolution stated. Following these objections, the UGC extended the deadline for public feedback on the proposed regulations from February 5 to February 28.

In his Lok Sabha response, Pradhan defended the draft regulations, stating that they are designed to modernise India’s education system and contribute to the country’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 through quality education and research.

The proposed rules, which would replace the 2018 version, broaden the eligibility criteria for vice-chancellor appointments, allowing industry experts, senior professionals from public administration, public policy, and public sector undertakings to be considered. Additionally, the draft regulations remove the API system, which primarily assessed faculty based on journal publications, replacing it with a more comprehensive framework evaluating “notable contributions” in nine categories. These include teaching contributions in Indian languages and research in Indian Knowledge Systems.

Pradhan added that universities will now have the discretion to assess research quality and publisher reputation based on input from external experts rather than relying on a fixed numerical Academic Performance Index (API) score. “The eligibility criteria for appointments and promotions have been simplified and broadened in the draft regulations,” he added.