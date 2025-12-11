Umar Khalid gets interim bail from Delhi court to attend sister's wedding

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted him the relief from December 16 to 29.

The court directed Khalid not to use social media during this period, to meet only family members, relatives and friends, and to remain at his home or visit only the locations where the wedding ceremonies, as disclosed by him, will take place.

"Considering the fact that the marriage is of the real sister of the applicant, the application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail from 16.12.2025 to 29.12.2025 on furnishing of personal bond of ₹20,000 with two sureties of the like amount subject to the following conditions," the order read.