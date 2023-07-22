Home / India News / Unemployment rate in India lowest among developing nations: Union Minister

Unemployment rate in India lowest among developing nations: Union Minister

The MoS also said there is an enormous improvement in the lives of poor in India

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:17 PM IST
Unemployment rate in India is the lowest among the developing countries and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) has helped in achieving this self-sustaining employment, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Saturday.

Khuba was speaking at a Rozgar Mela here where he handed over the appointment letters to 135 candidates.

Youths from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who secured jobs in Central government organisations and departments like AIIMS, LIC and Bank of Baroda received appointment letters from the Union Minister on the occasion, an official release said.

Khuba said the Rozgar Melas being organised by the Central government are in line with the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure transparency and corruption-free recruitment process.

Corruption and biases used to happen in recruitment earlier, he alleged.

Post pandemic, India has achieved 7.2 per cent GDP growth rate which is the highest in the world. Even economic powerhouses like US and China could not achieve this rate of growth. This is only because of the visionary direction of Prime Minister Modi, he said.

The MoS also said there is an enormous improvement in the lives of poor in India.

The recent studies show that more than 15 crore people emerged out of poverty in the country in the last nine years.

Farmers, through an innovative system called e-NaM, can sell their crops across India where they can get more profit. As many as 11.5 crore farmers are benefiting through DBT via PM Kisan scheme and getting Rs 6,000 per year, he added.

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

