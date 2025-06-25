Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rapido offers metro ticketing in Delhi, sells 10K tickets per day



Rapido users in Delhi NCR can now book metro tickets via the app through a DMRC and ONDC tie-up, with Rs 25 fixed-fare rides and first ride offers to metro stations

Rapido News



Udisha Srivastav
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Ride-hailing platform Rapido on Wednesday announced that commuters can now book metro tickets directly on its platform. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
 
The service was launched in April this year on a pilot basis and has recorded an average of 10,000 tickets being booked per day.
 
As part of the partnership, Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said the platform will also offer fixed-fare rides to and from metro stations at Rs 25. Additionally, it will provide the first bike ride to the metro station and the first-ever metro ticket booked on its platform free of charge.
 
 
Sanka shared that out of the 40 lakh rides happening daily on the platform, nearly 5 lakh are either a pick-up from or drop-off to metro stations. In Delhi alone, over 8 lakh rides occur per day, of which 11,000 are metro rides. 

Beyond ticketing, Rapido and DMRC have jointly introduced a series of commuter-focused initiatives aimed at enhancing the daily transit experience. These include discounts on metro tickets, designated pick-up and drop-off points at select metro stations, and dedicated pick-up zones for women to promote safer access at high-traffic stations.
 
Commenting on the development, Sanka said, “We are grateful to the DMRC and ONDC for their support and vision in enabling this landmark integration. This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to enhancing urban mobility and simplifying access to public transport for millions in the Delhi NCR region. We believe this initiative will meaningfully impact the daily commute experience by offering a seamless, safe and affordable first and last-mile solution.”
 
Earlier, Uber also announced a partnership with the government-backed ONDC platform to allow users to book metro train tickets in the national capital. The ride-hailing firm plans to expand the metro ticketing service to three additional cities by the end of the current calendar year.
 

Topics : Bike Taxi Metro Rail Delhi Metro

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

