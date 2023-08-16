Home / India News / Union Cabinet approves Rs 14,903 crore expansion of digital India programme

Union Cabinet approves Rs 14,903 crore expansion of digital India programme

The expansion will include increasing cybersecurity awareness, re-skilling IT professionals, and supporting 1,200 startups, among other initiatives

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the expansion of the Digital India program, allocating a total fund of Rs 14,903 crore. The programme was introduced on July 1, 2015, proved to be very successful. Therefore, the Cabinet has decided to expand the initiative.
 
The expansion would entail the following:
 
Skill enhancement for IT professionals: 625,000 IT professionals will undergo re-skilling and up-skilling under the FutureSkills Prime Programme.
 
Information Security Training: 265,000 individuals will receive training in information security through the information security & education awareness phase (ISEA) programme.
 
Enhanced services through UMANG: The unified mobile application for new-age governance (UMANG) platform will have 540 new services added. Currently, UMANG offers over 1,700 services.
 
Empowering supercomputing: An additional nine supercomputers will augment the National Super Computer Mission's existing fleet of 18, boosting computational power across domains.
 
Language translation tool: The AI-powered multi-language translation tool named Bhashini, presently available in 10 languages, will soon encompass all 22 languages present in the eighth schedule to the constitution.
 
Revamping education connectivity: The national knowledge network (NKN), connecting 1,787 educational institutions, will undergo modernisation to ensure seamless connectivity.
 
Widened digital verification: The digital document verification feature of DigiLocker will extend its reach to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other organisations.
 
Startup support in non-metro areas: 1,200 startups will be supported in Tier 2/3 cities
 
Advancing artificial intelligence: Three centres of excellence in artificial intelligence will be established to focus on health, agriculture, and sustainable cities.
 
Promoting cyber awareness: Cyber-awareness courses will be provided to a staggering 120 million college students.
 
Strengthening cybersecurity: The initiative encompasses novel cybersecurity strategies, including tool development and integration of over 200 sites with the national cyber coordination centre.

Also Read

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Uniqlo to expand its manufacturing bandwidth through 20 partners in India

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Federal Bank Q4 profit up 67% at Rs 903 cr; posts highest operating profit

Festive demand surge expected to create 50,000 temp jobs in coming months

Kerala govt to give free Onam kits to poor families, welfare institutions

Delhi L-G gives nod to creation of 37 extra posts in consumer commission

'Peace in Manipur can't be achieved until 6,000 looted weapons recovered'

LGBT community members should be treated with love, affection: Karnataka HC

Topics :DigitilizationUnion CabinetDigitisationDigital IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story