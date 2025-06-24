Home / India News / UP govt to equip 235K buildings with rooftop rainwater harvesting system

UP govt to equip 235K buildings with rooftop rainwater harvesting system

rainwater harvesting
It noted that so far 16 districts, including have successfully achieved the 100 per cent target for rainwater harvesting installation in all eligible government buildings. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:59 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government is undertaking an extensive campaign to promote rainwater harvesting, aiming to strengthen water conservation and address groundwater depletion, a statement issued here said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, it aims to equip 2.35 lakh government and semi-government buildings across the state with rooftop rainwater harvesting system for the campaign. 

"Around 34,000 public buildings already have these systems installed and plans are on to extend this to over one lakh additional structures in the coming months," the statement added.

"This initiative is a significant move toward recharging groundwater levels and conserving water for future generations," it said.

It noted that so far 16 districts, including -- Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi, Gonda, Balrampur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jhansi, and Pilibhit -- have successfully achieved the 100 per cent target for rainwater harvesting installation in all eligible government buildings. 

The statement further said the state's Jal Shakti Department is running the "Catch the Rain-2025" campaign to promote rainwater harvesting across Uttar Pradesh.

"As part of this, a plan has been chalked out to install rainwater harvesting systems in different government and semi-government buildings. Under the plan, these systems will soon be set up in more than one lakh buildings," it said.

Topics :Uttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradeshrainwater harvesting system

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

