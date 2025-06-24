UP govt to equip 235K buildings with rooftop rainwater harvesting system

The Uttar Pradesh government is undertaking an extensive campaign to promote rainwater harvesting, aiming to strengthen water conservation and address groundwater depletion, a statement issued here said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, it aims to equip 2.35 lakh government and semi-government buildings across the state with rooftop rainwater harvesting system for the campaign.

"Around 34,000 public buildings already have these systems installed and plans are on to extend this to over one lakh additional structures in the coming months," the statement added.

"This initiative is a significant move toward recharging groundwater levels and conserving water for future generations," it said.