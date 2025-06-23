Uttar Pradesh to invest ₹22K cr to boost rural economy, double farm income

The Yogi Adityanath-led government is set to invest nearly ₹22,000 crore to revamp the state's rural economy to double farm income and boost economic activities in the backwaters of Uttar Pradesh.
The investment will focus on strengthening essential infrastructure and services across various sectors, including employment generation, sanitation, and agricultural development.
“The composite investment of ₹22,000 crore will be made under central and state schemes to improve the rural landscape for sustained socio-economic development,” a senior official said.
Of the total outlay, ₹10,500 crore will be sourced from centrally sponsored schemes, while the remaining ₹11,500 crore will be funded by the state government.
The roadmap aims to ensure that rural areas are integrated into the mainstream of development. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to adopt a holistic development model for villages, ensuring the provision of all essential citizen-centric amenities.
Sanitation projects worth ₹2,000 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) will include solid and liquid waste management, strengthening of village sanitation committees, and public awareness campaigns.