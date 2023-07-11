US Navy ship Salvor arrives at L&T Kattupalli shipyard for repairs

US Navy Ship (USNS) Salvor, a rescue and salvage ship, arrived at Larsen and Toubro's Kattupalli Shipyard near Chennai for repairs under the Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), which was signed last month between India and the US.

L&T's state-of-the-art Kattupalli Shipyard has been undertaking voyage repairs of the Military Sealift Command vessels. After assessment by the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command, the shipyard qualified for the MSRA.

The agreement is a step forward in the growing relationship between the biggest and the oldest democracies of the world, further strengthening the strategic partnership in the defence sector between the two nations.

A T Ramchandani, executive vice-president and head, L&T Defence, said that the agreement marks a global recognition of the capabilities and facilities to undertake quality ship repairs and refits.

"We are happy to be of service to the US Navy and the Military Sealift Command. L&T will dedicate all its dynamism, innovation, and Shipbuilding 4.0 techniques to meet the quality and delivery requirements of the US side,” he said.

The USNS Salvor was received at the shipyard by A T Ramchandani, Judith Ravin, US Consul General in Chennai, and senior officials of US Embassy and L&T.

This is the third US ship coming to the shipyard for voyage repairs. Earlier, repairs of Marine Sealift Command (MSC) Fleet Support Ships — USNS Charles Drew and USNS Matthew Perry — were completed by L&T.

Ravin said that the MSRA is a milestone in the ever-expanding US-India partnership and the agreement is an outcome of the 2022 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

"This agreement will serve to strengthen our two nations’ strategic partnership and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The Kattupalli Shipyard is one of the modern shipbuilding and ship repair facilities in this part of the world and is equipped with a heavy ship-lift, multiple dry berths, and wet berths to enable building of new ships and undertaking repairs and refits.