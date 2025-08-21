The Gangotri National Highway is currently blocked near Dharasu Purana Thana and Sonagad. In addition, the Yamunatri Highway is impassable near Kuthnaur and Naradchatti, according to the Uttarkashi Police.

Authorities are actively working to restore normalcy and make these crucial highways operational.

On Wednesday, two people died after debris fell from a mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area of Uttarkashi, claims Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CM Dhami shared a post on X, saying, "The extremely sad news has been received of the death of two people in an incident of debris falling from the mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area (Uttarkashi)."

"I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the post further read. ALSO READ: Heavy rains prompt landslide, closure of 400 roads in Himachal Pradesh Meanwhile, in the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Dharali Harsil, work is being carried out on a war footing to improve the rescue operation and arrangements under the guidance of CM Dhami. District Magistrate Prashant Arya himself is conducting an on-site inspection of the works being done to restore the damaged parts of Harsil, Dharali and Gangotri National Highway.