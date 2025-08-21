Home / India News / Gangotri, Yamunotri Highways in Uttarkashi blocked; clearance work underway

Gangotri, Yamunotri Highways in Uttarkashi blocked; clearance work underway

On Wednesday, two people died after debris fell from a mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said

Authorities are actively working to restore normalcy (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
The Gangotri National Highway is currently blocked near Dharasu Purana Thana and Sonagad. In addition, the Yamunatri Highway is impassable near Kuthnaur and Naradchatti, according to the Uttarkashi Police.

Authorities are actively working to restore normalcy and make these crucial highways operational.

On Wednesday, two people died after debris fell from a mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area of Uttarkashi, claims Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

CM Dhami shared a post on X, saying, "The extremely sad news has been received of the death of two people in an incident of debris falling from the mountain on the Gangotri Highway in the Dabrani area (Uttarkashi)."

"I pray to God that the souls of the departed find a place at His divine feet and that the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!" the post further read.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Dharali Harsil, work is being carried out on a war footing to improve the rescue operation and arrangements under the guidance of CM Dhami. District Magistrate Prashant Arya himself is conducting an on-site inspection of the works being done to restore the damaged parts of Harsil, Dharali and Gangotri National Highway.

During this, the District Magistrate also inspected the landslides on the roads at various places of the Gangotri Highway and directed BRO, PWD and related agencies to take necessary steps to deal with them and maintain smooth movement.

The natural disaster that occurred in Harsil, Dharali, on August 5 has badly affected the lives of the people. The administration is conducting continuous relief operations in the areas affected by the disaster.

The government is continuously repairing the arrangements for food grains, electricity, water, health, and communication, and taking all necessary steps to restore the lives of the people.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Sunday inspected the ongoing work to restore the damaged part of the Gangotri National Highway near Dabrani during the disaster.

Uttarakhand landslide highway heavy rains

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

