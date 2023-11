Rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel collapse site have intensified, where 41 workers have been trapped since November 12.

Former advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Bhaskar Khulbe, said that the drilling process will start at 11 am on Friday. "We will start drilling by 11 am. The drilling will resume on Friday as the technical snag has been fixed," Khulbe said.



#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Late night visuals from outside the tunnel



Drilling work was halted after a technical snag in the Auger drilling machine. Till now, rescuers have drilled up to 46.8 meters in the Silkyara tunnel — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

Sources said that the obstructions encountered in drilling occurred as a metal frame came crashing down with the collapse of the tunnel roof.

A statement issued by Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office stated that on Wednesday, the National Disaster Response Force ( NDRF ) personnel entered the tunnel. It also stated that an ambulance had been deployed inside the tunnel and a team of doctors had also been put on stand-by.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways stated that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will undertake a safety audit of all 29 under-construction tunnels across the country to ensure safety and adherence to the highest quality standards.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel