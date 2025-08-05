Home / India News / Satyapal Malik, who oversaw Article 370 abrogation in J&K, dies at 79

Satyapal Malik, who oversaw Article 370 abrogation in J&K, dies at 79

Satyapal Malik served as Governor in five states and remained outspoken on corruption and governance

Satyapal Malik
Satyapal Malik (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Satyapal Malik, the last Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. He was 79.
 
Malik was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi. His death coincides with the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, a defining event during his tenure as the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
 

Roots in student politics

 
Born on July 24, 1946 in Hisawada village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, Malik came from a Jat family. He studied science and law at Meerut University and began his political journey as president of the Students’ Union in 1968–69. That same year, he married Iqbal Kaur Sandhu.   
 

Political career

 
Malik won his first Assembly seat in 1974 from Baghpat on the ticket of Bharatiya Kranti Dal -- a party aligned with Chaudhary Charan Singh. His early political years were rooted in the socialist movements of the 1960s and 70s. He later joined the Bharatiya Lok Dal and served as its general secretary before entering the Rajya Sabha as a Lok Dal MP in 1980.
 
In 1984, Malik joined the Congress and returned to the Rajya Sabha two years later. He exited the party following the Bofors scandal and joined VP Singh’s Janata Dal in 1987. In 1989, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Aligarh and served as Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism.
 

Stints in BJP and key parliamentary roles

 
Malik joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Baghpat, but lost to Ajit Singh. In 2012, he became BJP National vice president and later headed a parliamentary committee during the Modi government that opposed the controversial land acquisition bill.   
 

Five-time Governor and a historic tenure in J&K

 
Malik served as Governor in five states:
• Bihar (2017–2018)
• Odisha (additional charge, 2018)
• Jammu and Kashmir (2018–2019)
• Goa (2019–2020)
• Meghalaya (2020–2022)
 
He made history as the first politician appointed as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the insurgency began. During his tenure, Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating it into two Union territories.
 

Controversial tenure

 
Malik was often outspoken in his criticism of both state and central governments:
 
• Kiru Hydropower case: Though he flagged corruption in the ₹2,200 crore Kiru project, Malik was named in a CBI chargesheet in 2025. He denied wrongdoing and claimed government agencies were misused to intimidate him.
 
• On corruption: While governor of Bihar, he alleged that most politicians owned BEd colleges. In Goa, he criticised the state government’s Covid-19 response and ration distribution.
 
• On political influence: He claimed he was offered bribes of up to ?150 crore to approve two contracts involving powerful interests, including an Ambani-linked group and a senior RSS leader.
 
• On Governors in Kashmir: “Governors in Kashmir just drink and play golf… The Governor has no work,” he remarked in 2020.
 
• On farmer protests: Malik criticised the Centre’s handling of the farm laws agitation, warning of alienation among Sikhs. He publicly condemned the lack of condolences for farmer deaths.
 
Satyapal Malik's political journey spanned more than five decades—from student leader to Union minister, and from socialist ideologue to governor in five states. Even in constitutional roles, he remained vocal and combative, often speaking against the governments that appointed him.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume proceedings amid oppn protests over SIR

West Bengal records 12% growth in GST collection for July: CM Mamata

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lays foundation for 14 projects worth ₹17.65 cr

2 killed, 3 injured in scuffle due to overcrowding at Kubreshwar Dham in MP

Karnataka transport corporation strike: Unions demand pay revision, arrears

Topics :Article 370Jammu and KashmirBS Web ReportsSatya Pal Malik

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story