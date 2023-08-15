Home / India News / VC of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha resigns

VC of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha resigns

The Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha in Maharashtra has resigned

Press Trust of India Nagpur
UGC

Aug 15 2023
The Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha in Maharashtra has resigned, a senior official from the university said on Monday.

BS Mirge, public relations officer of the university, confirmed that Vice Chancellor Professor Rajneesh Kumar Shukla had resigned.

L Karunyakara, who is the senior most professor of the university, will be acting VC, Mirge told PTI.

"Professor Shukla has sent his resignation to the President (who is a visitor at the university). The reason for the resignation is not known," Mirge said.

Shukla's exit comes amid a controversy over his alleged chats with a woman.

First Published: Aug 15 2023

