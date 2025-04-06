Warm days ahead for Delhi as temperature set to touch 42 degrees Celsius

ALSO READ: Heat wave alert: With mercury set to soar to 42 degrees, is Delhi ready? Delhi residents need to be prepared for scorching days ahead, as the temperatures are expected to hit 42 degrees Celsius by April 10. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an intense heatwave is set to sweep across Northwest India in the coming days, pushing mercury levels higher across the region.

Weather updates for today

The weather in Delhi has become relatively warm. Sunday's IMD forecast predicts clear sky conditions throughout the day with strong surface winds. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 19 degrees Celsius. Surface winds are likely to blow at 10–20 kmph, occasionally gusting up to 30 kmph.

Delhi weather forecast for the week

From April 6 to 10, the IMD forecasts clear skies, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to 41 degrees Celsius and reaching 42 degrees Celsius by mid-week. Clear skies are predicted for the following days. Along with the rising temperatures, strong surface winds are anticipated. These winds, with speeds between 20 to 30 km/h, may occasionally gust up to 40 km/h. This combination of high temperatures and strong winds will make the weather feel even warmer.

The IMD has also warned of a fresh Western Disturbance set to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 8. While this system may offer brief relief in parts of North India, Delhi and the surrounding NCR region are expected to remain hot, with little change in the ongoing heatwave conditions.

Delhi’s AQI update

Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Sunday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 194 at 8 am on April 6, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 163 at 4 pm on April 5.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Monday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies and strong surface winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 19 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius, respectively.