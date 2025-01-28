WB govt sanction to prosecute RG Kar's ex-principal received: CBI tells HC

The CBI on Tuesday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has received sanction from the West Bengal government to prosecute RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh in an alleged financial irregularities case.

The single bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the special court before which the matter is being heard to make all endeavour for framing of charges within one week from the next date of hearing before it.

He directed the special court to take into account the list of the witnesses and accordingly fix the schedule, so that the trial of the case can be expedited and taken to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

During the hearing, the CBI's counsel informed Justice Ghosh that the central agency, probing the alleged financial irregularities at the state-run hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of Sandip Ghosh, has received sanction from the state government for prosecution of him and another former official.

A report was submitted before the court by the CBI on the progress of investigation in the case.

Petitioner Akhtar Ali, a former official at RG Kar hospital, had prayed for a CBI investigation into the alleged financial irregularities during the tenure of Ghosh, which had been granted by the high court and the order was upheld by the Supreme Court.

The CBI had arrested Ghosh on the charge, and he is at present in judicial remand in connection with the case.

The probe agency's report stated that a chargesheet was filed in the case on November 29, 2024.

The CBI was directed by Justice Ghosh to take steps to commence trial in the case to assess whether the materials collected makes out a case for framing of charges before the trial court.

The court was informed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report), which is equivalent to a police FIR, over the alleged money trail in the case.

The ED's lawyer submitted that it has conducted 22 searches and investigation is being carried out for tracing the money trail in respect of the accused persons.