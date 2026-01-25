A wide Padma award canvas, from Dharmendra and Uday Kotak to Harmanpreet

Highlighting the role of “industry leaders at the forefront of Atmanirbhar Bharat”, the government awarded Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak the Padma Bhushan for “creating and leading India’s first fully private Indian bank”, “expanding it to over 2,000 branches”, and providing “employment to hundreds of thousands across the country”..

On the eve of Republic Day, the government announced 131 Padma awards for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri. Awardees are drawn from 84 districts across India, including 10 districts recognised with a Padma award for the first time. Ninety awardees are women. The list also includes six foreigners, non-resident Indians, persons of Indian origin, and overseas citizens of India, as well as 16 posthumous awards.