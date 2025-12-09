Today Weather Updates: Since December 9, the India Meteorological Department ( Since December 9, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has warned of a cold wave and heavy fog over a number of regions across the country. Cold wave conditions are predicted to last from December 9 to December 12 throughout central, eastern, and northern Peninsular India.

They are also set to persist over northwest and western India from December 10 and last till December 12. According to IMD, dense fog is expected in isolated areas of Assam and Manipur from December 9–13 and in East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 9 and 10.

IMD warns dense fog and cold wave in North and Northwest India

According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are anticipated in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from December 9–12; Punjab from December 10–12; Vidarbha and Telangana from December 9–10; and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from December 11–12.

ALSO READ: Delhi air quality improves slightly, overall AQI in 'poor' category today The IMD stated, "Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early morning hours in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur during 09th-13th; East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on 09th & 10th December". Cold waves also in Southern parts of India According to a meteorological forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Monday evening, a cold wave warning has been issued for many districts in Telangana, with minimum temperatures predicted to dip by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. From December 8 to December 12, areas such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are under an orange alert, which denotes the presence of extreme cold wave conditions.