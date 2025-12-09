Home / India News / Weather update: IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog from today across North

Weather update: IMD warns of cold wave, dense fog from today across North

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi might experience cold wave from today, Dec 9, as per the IMD. The weather office has also warned of cold waves in other parts of India

Fog in New Delhi
New Delhi: Commuters on a road amid dense morning fog, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Today Weather Updates: Since December 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cold wave and heavy fog over a number of regions across the country. Cold wave conditions are predicted to last from December 9 to December 12 throughout central, eastern, and northern Peninsular India. 
 
They are also set to persist over northwest and western India from December 10 and last till December 12. According to IMD, dense fog is expected in isolated areas of Assam and Manipur from December 9–13 and in East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on December 9 and 10.  

IMD warns dense fog and cold wave in North and Northwest India

According to the weather department, cold wave conditions are anticipated in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha from December 9–12; Punjab from December 10–12; Vidarbha and Telangana from December 9–10; and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada from December 11–12.
 
The IMD stated, "Dense fog conditions very likely to prevail during early morning hours in isolated pockets of Assam and Manipur during 09th-13th; East Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on 09th & 10th December". 

Cold waves also in Southern parts of India

According to a meteorological forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad on Monday evening, a cold wave warning has been issued for many districts in Telangana, with minimum temperatures predicted to dip by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours. 
 
From December 8 to December 12, areas such as Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are under an orange alert, which denotes the presence of extreme cold wave conditions. 
 
Conversely, the state is forecast to see dry weather, with minimum temperatures predicted to fall below average over the next 48 hours, until December 10.
 
The IMD added, “Minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3°C to 4°C at isolated pockets over Telangana during the next two to three days". The lowest temperatures for Hyderabad and the surrounding areas of Greater Hyderabad, such as Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and Bhongir, are predicted to be between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume proceedings, LS set to discuss SIR

Centre not cooperating with Karnataka to solve farmers' woes: Shivakumar

Internet suspended in Odisha's Malkangiri after clash between 2 villages

Delhi air quality improves slightly, overall AQI in 'poor' category today

Rajasthan CM steps up action against overloading and illegal liquor

Topics :Indian Meteorological DepartmentIMD weather forecastweather forecast

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story