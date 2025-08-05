Home / India News / West Bengal records 12% growth in GST collection for July: CM Mamata

West Bengal records 12% growth in GST collection for July: CM Mamata

In a post on X, Banerjee said the state collected Rs 5,895 crore in GST revenue last month, up from Rs 5,257 crore in July 2024

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata
Banerjee's remarks come at a time when her government has been highlighting economic recovery and resilience in the state (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

West Bengal has registered a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July 2025, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, citing provisional figures released by the Centre.

In a post on X, Banerjee said the state collected Rs 5,895 crore in GST revenue last month, up from Rs 5,257 crore in July 2024.

"Glad to share that West Bengal has reported a robust 12 per cent year-on-year growth in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July 2025, recording collection of Rs 5,895 crore, compared to Rs 5,257 crore in the same month last year, according to provisional figures just released by the Government of India," she said.

"Cumulative growth rate in our state's GST revenue till the month of July is 7.71 per cent. This marks a steady improvement in business and consumption in West Bengal, which is a sign of good economic health," she added.

Banerjee's remarks come at a time when her government has been highlighting economic recovery and resilience in the state following the opposition parties' allegations of economic decline in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lays foundation for 14 projects worth ₹17.65 cr

2 killed, 3 injured in scuffle due to overcrowding at Kubreshwar Dham in MP

Karnataka transport corporation strike: Unions demand pay revision, arrears

192 dead, roads and power supply hit as monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeGSTWest BengalGST collections

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story