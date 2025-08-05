West Bengal records 12% growth in GST collection for July: CM Mamata

West Bengal has registered a 12 per cent year-on-year growth in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July 2025, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, citing provisional figures released by the Centre.
In a post on X, Banerjee said the state collected Rs 5,895 crore in GST revenue last month, up from Rs 5,257 crore in July 2024.
"Glad to share that West Bengal has reported a robust 12 per cent year-on-year growth in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July 2025, recording collection of Rs 5,895 crore, compared to Rs 5,257 crore in the same month last year, according to provisional figures just released by the Government of India," she said.
"Cumulative growth rate in our state's GST revenue till the month of July is 7.71 per cent. This marks a steady improvement in business and consumption in West Bengal, which is a sign of good economic health," she added.
Banerjee's remarks come at a time when her government has been highlighting economic recovery and resilience in the state following the opposition parties' allegations of economic decline in the state.
